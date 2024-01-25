Npollywood actress, Adanma Luke Adanma has welcomed her first child.

She announced the exciting news on Instagram, sharing a heartfelt message and several adorable photos of herself and her little one.

According to her, she welcomed a beautiful baby girl, on January 24, 2024.

The proud mother expressed her overwhelming joy and gratitude for this “priceless jewel” and the journey of motherhood.

Adanma Luke sees her first child as evidence of God’s blessings and power.

She prayed for other women seeking children to experience the same joy she feels.

In her words:

“I now have a new title MOM💃🏿💃🏿

My most priceless jewel has arrived💎🍾

This is one journey that i was so happy to embark on and i thank the Lord for bringing you my way. You’re a blessing my Child and I will cherish this moment as this gift is just too cute not to brag about❤️ i pray every woman seeking for the fruit of womb experiences the joy i feel🙏🏾

Welcome to the world IFECHUKWU❤️

Thank you for shining so bright from the womb. Only those close to me will understand this.

My LIGHT has arrived💡

This is my EVIDENCE👆🏽

What God can not do dose not exist🙏🏾

Nne IFE💡

January 24/24📌”

