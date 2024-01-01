Pharm Chi, the wife of BBNaija All-star housemate, Frodd has penned a heartwarming note to him on his birthday.

The proud wife and mother took to Instagram to share loved photos of herself and her man.

In a birthday post, Pharm Chi described Frodd as her forever and more, happy pill, and unlimited boo, emphasizing his devotion and the joy he brings.

The entrepreneur appreciated her husband for putting up with her stubborn nature.

She wrote:

“Happy birthday to my forever and more

My happy pill

My unlimited boo both cash and kind🤤🤤

You’re indeed a favored son of the most high

I bless you and pray you will never lack and everything that seems to be dead has risen as a have added a new age

Thanks for the happy days and the days you make me sooooo angry

We love you so much for your constant love, understanding protection and care

Thanks for dealing with my coconut head

I love you zaddy bam❤️❤️❤️

Absolutely the best daddy 🥰🥰🥰”

