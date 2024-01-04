Controversial Big Brother Naija star, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha has advised women to stop dating one man but rather date three guys to get the ring they want.

The former ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate created a list on social media titled “5 things to stop doing in 2024.”

Tacha in the video posted on her Twitter X account said that women should quit dating just one man and that dating three will benefit them more since one of the three will propose.

She advised people to stop disappointing themselves, added that women should approach males to ask for money because failing to do so does not demonstrate a “good girl” attitude.

Tacha wrote:

“If you want that ring sis, date at least three guys. If Martins doesn’t pop the question, Easy would, and if Easy does not ask the question, Femi would.”