Popular Nigerian skitmaker, Carter Efe has come under fire after saying those who does not like his favourite artist, Afrobeats superstar, Wizkid, would run mad this new year.

In a recent post made by Grammy winning superstar, Wizkid on Instagram, following the music video release of his hit song titled “IDK” featuring Zlatan Ibile, Carter amongst other fans commented.

Taking to the comment section section of Wizkid’s post, the controversial comedian expressed love and admiration for Wizkid’s photos and went as far as declaring that anyone who does not love Wizkid will run mad in the new year, 2024.

He wrote:

“Who nor love you suppose run mad this year🙏.”

The wish has since sparked mixed reactions from social media users who wished the same for him while others simply found his comment funny.

See post below: