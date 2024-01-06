Judy Austin, a Nollywood actress and Yul Edochie’s wife, has written a New Year’s message for her fans and followers.

The actress, whose husband recently accused his previous wife, May Edochie, of various allegations, encouraged her Instagram followers to never lose sight of how far they had come.

Judy Austin counseled against thinking about the suffering experienced when reflecting on the previous year.

She also advised accepting oneself for resiliency and moving on again in a graceful manner.

In her words: “When you look back on this past year, don’t think of the pain you felt. Think of the strength you gained, and appreciate how far you’ve come. You’ve been through a lot, but you’ve grown a lot too. Give yourself credit for your resilience, and step forward again with grace. No gree for anybody!!!”

See netizens reactions below:

stellamsongle said: “Wait until you experience what queen May experienced.”

sundayreached wrote: “God will judge u as May said 🙏”

lloydgiggs penned: “Give yourself credit for stealing another woman’s husband. That’s your biggest achievement, buy yourself a car for that.”

See post below:

