A Nigerian man identified as Geoffrey Okwuchukwu Nomeh has expressed several key points about the ongoing drama between Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie and his wife, May.

Taking to his Facebook account, the man slammed Yul Edochie for failing to effectively lead and manage his family.

He wished the movie star would handle internal conflicts privately instead of publicly.

While acknowledging polygamy’s acceptance in Igboland, Geoffrey personally disagrees with the practice and wouldn’t pursue it himself. He pointed out that May is also like him; hence why she rejected Polygamy.

The man sees the Edochie family’s united support for May as strong evidence of her good nature, positive character and deserving of loyalty.

Taking a swipe at Judy, Geoffrey revealed that he find her unwavering stance in the face of public disapproval both confusing and slightly comical.

Geoffrey pondered her motivations and wonder how she maintains such resolve despite negativity.

In conclusion, he stated that he is tired of the Edochie family drama dominating public discourse and social media, urging them to allow Netizens to rest this year.

In his words;

“About these people 👇 disturbing us since last year 😂,

I read from a comment where a lady was saying that Rita Edochie (Yul’s aunt) is doing too much, because she is in support of May.

Then I replied her, that she should wait until she gets married and there is an issue and no one in that family sides her, that time she would appreciate what Rita Edochie is doing.

I’m not against polygamy because it is accepted in Igboland, but personally I won’t go into it no matter what!

That was exactly what May couldn’t take either.

Yul could have done better to coordinate his family, than all these childish posts on social media. I don’t even know whether he’s the one posting those stuffs.

More so, for the whole family to stand by May, that means she’s a very good person. Nothing anybody fit tell me 😊

Now for Judy, she get mind o. 😂

Omo, Nobody is siding with you and you still stood your ground.

Her liver needs to be studied 😂.

Generally, Yuliana needs to grow up and coordinate his family as a man because he has lost it all.

They should better let us rest this new year o 😁”

See below;

