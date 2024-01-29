Popular media personality Solomon Buchi has cautioned against going on long dates just to get to know someone before settling for marriage.

No matter how long they are together, a person’s partner may change after marriage, according to the life coach on the X platform.

While it makes sense to try to get to know someone for a long time, Solomon Buchi pointed out that marriage demands a certain amount of faith.

He advised against dating someone for an extended period of time because marriage will expose how little you truly know them.

In his words:

“You can never know your partner too well before marriage. No matter how long you date, marriage will shock you. You’ll see sides to them that you never saw in your 10 years of dating. I understand trying to spend long years to know someone before marriage, but getting married requires a level of FAITH. It requires a little bit of uncertainty; after all, is life itself not uncertain? Even in marriage, your partner evolves per stage. Who they were before childbirth is different from who they’ll be after childbirth. Stop dating for too long because you want to know the person well; marriage will teach you how much you don’t know them, and why you should patiently study them. Please, just marry and face the dynamic reality of marriage. It’s a consistent learning curve.”

