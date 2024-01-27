Popular Nigerian relationship coach, Solomon Buchi has slammed reality star, Tacha after she dragged online personality, Mummy Zee, calling her senseless.

Mummy Zee, who went viral after receiving donations worth millions of naira for her viral tweet about cooking for her husband at 4 a.m was dragged by the controversial media personality, referring to her as a “homeless piece of shit.”

Tacha lambasted Mummy Zee for being a nobody some weeks ago.

Solomon Buchi in a now deleted post responded to Tacha, calling wayward and listing the similarities between her and Mummy Zee.

He noted that she became popular from being an IG call girl with a shameless tattoo of Afrobeats superstar, Davido on her chest.

In his words: “Mama Zee is happily married with a child. You have been wasting around in waywardness. Your earliest introduction into fame was a semblance of being an IG call girl, hawking your bobs online with a shamless tattoo of Davido plastered in between your boobs. Not until you became a BBN dropout because of the same hoodlum attitude, and opened a GOFUNDME to beg, and now you’re on podcasts being so razz and uncouth. Not one ounce of class! Not one ounce of morality. Not ounce of maturity. How can someone suffer body odour and also brain odour? Colossal disaster. Nothing warranted you be lying a WHOLE family because of your ugly heart. Even if Mummy Zee offended you, why drag her husband and daughter? I honestly he witnessing this level of vileness.”

