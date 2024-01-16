Chinenye Nnebe, a Nollywood actress, has warned women not to feel entitled to a luxurious lifestyle that they cannot afford.

She took to Instagram to spread this information.

Chinenye Nnebe believes no man owes such a lifestyle to any lady, especially if the lady in question cannot afford it for herself.

The actress advised them to desist from the entitlement and get a job to fund their preferred luxury.

See post below;

Some reactions to the post

ifeoluwaoni_ wrote: “Na the work I dey do so 00000, when I start enjoying make nobody disturb me. Back to the topic of the day, Chinenye the stunner ❤️❤️🙌”

victor_chidera7 asked: “@chinenyennebe what of does that can’t see and can not Afford for there self’s they should go and work too. Where ever you are today, Appreciate ❤️❤️”

ceemonelson commented: “Then u so called celebrities should stop living life of champagne on a palm wine budget”

grant_apex stated: ”See no one feels entitled just help who u can and stop thinking they’re feeling entitled… Peace ✌️”

temmygold_wears added: “Yea you are right but some are even working and hustling more than you but are not opportuned…Everyone grace is different”