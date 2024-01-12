Nollywood actresses, Chinenye Nnebe and Sonia Uche has shared their excitement as they announces that their sister, Omah Nnebe is going to be a mom.

The duo shared the news on Instagram with beautiful pictures of a heavily pregnant Omah and her husband.

Sharing the photos, Chinenye Nnebe and Sonia Uche revealed that they are both really happy about becoming aunts.

Chinenye says she’s full of joy and thankful to God. She can’t wait to spoil her niece or nephew.

“My Heart Is So Full ❤️

God is so good 🙏🏽

Y’all I’m about to be an Aunty 🥺😭

Congratulations to my beautiful sister @omah_nnebe and her darling husband @dj_noah_official_page

Y’all thought I was a great chief bridesmaid wait until you see me resume my aunty duties 😁” she wrote.

On the other hand, Sonia expressed gratitude to God for this blessing. She declared that she’s ready to be the best “Aunty Sonia” ever.

“Every good and perfect gift cometh from God. Faithful God

See what he has done. Congratulations to my beautiful sister @omah_nnebe and her husband. The lord who started this will perfect it and complete it🙏 My new Name is Aunty Sonia” she wrote.



