Popular Nollywood actress and filmaker, Toyin Abraham, has bragged about her acting prowess, declaring herself as the best in her field.

The movie star spoke in a recent podcast interview where he explained that the title ‘World best’ was giving to her by her fans, noting how highly she’s rated in the game.

She said the title suits her because her acting and beauty are first class.

In her words;

“I didn’t call myself the world’s best actress, people called me word best because I am the world’s best.

“My confidence is top-notch, my beauty is top-notch, my brain is top-notch, my acting is top-notch. So, I am world best. I didn’t call myself, they [fans] called me and I claimed it.”

On why female actors are more successful than their male counterparts, the mother of one said that female celebrities are prosperous because they are more emotional.