Renowned On-air personality, Do2dtun, has berated the ex-husband of Nigerian songstress, Tiwa Savage, Teebillz for involving Imade in his fight with Davido.

Recall that in the late hours of Monday, January 8, Teebillz took to his Instagram page to call out the ‘Unavailable’ hitmaker for allegedly threatening to send boys after Tiwa Savage after their fallout.

The talent manager also revealed that Davido has been an irresponsible father to his first daughter, Imade even though he claims to be a billionaire.

Amid the ongoing back and forth, OAP Do2dtun has taken to his page to drag Teebillz as he says that using children as bait to fight another person is not sensible.

The media personality also advised Teebillz not to choose how Davido wants to handle his relationship with his child and baby mama because people have different ways of fighting their own battles.

See his post below: