An old clip of popular Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke speaking on his experience at late pastor TB Joshua’s church has surfaced.

This comes amidst exposé made by the BBC on the late pastor, exposing the various alleged ill practices of the clergyman.

In an old interview with Chude Jideonwo, Jim Iyke had revealed that he came to the church because of his ailing mother.

While at the church, he had found some of their practices funny.

He explained that his sister had told him to stop himself because she didn’t want them to see him smiling.

He went on to add that he forgot what had happened after the pastor came back to him.

The actor asserted that despite his denials, he was the one in the encounter videos which he later saw and that the world is inexplicably deep.

