Commotion in the streets of Benin as armed robbers carry out their operation in the full glare of the public.

The moment the armed men stormed off after finishing their operation is captured on a video that is currently making the rounds online.

They were seen firing warning shots to frighten away anyone attempting to stop them, then getting into their getaway ash car and going backwards.

One witness screamed that the robbers were carrying an AK-47, and the report from their rifle confirmed that it was an automatic weapon.

“Omo see as criminals robbed in hot afternoon in Benin city today God really save out life today.”

Dubem alonso asked: “We’re the police men and Nigeria Army”

Legend remarked: “Una run finish de shout block road block road 😂”

mathewokoh78 said: “why are you ppl running,mumu ppl una dey witness where dey fire gun sorry for u ppl.”

Declan Rice_41 🇬🇧 wrote: “no be that same Benin way day shout shout say them get doings 😂😂😂 noise makers”

GENERALMONNI said: “What is wrong in this country 🫢 instead of you to confront them you dey video why you be man? If I say make I sue u now una go say I dey oppress 😒”

