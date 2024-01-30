Laila Charani-Nwoko, wife of Nigerian billionaire, Ned Nwoko and “co-wife” to actress Regina Daniels, celebrated her birthday yesterday.

On Instagram, Ned showered Laila with sweet words, praising the year gone by as filled with “peace, love, and support.”

The businessman complimented her wisdom that comes with age, like a beautiful crown.

He wrote;

“Happy birthday to my dear laila. It has been a year of peace, love and support for me and the family and we are all grateful. There is no doubt that age comes with wisdom and you are a clear testament of that. We love you ❤️@mnslailacharani.”

Ned Nwoko also threw Laila a birthday dinner, which was attended by co-wife, Regina and other family members.

One of the videos showed the co-wives exchanging warm greetings and Regina wishing Laila a happy birthday.

The whole Nwoko family l came together to celebrate Laila.

Watch below;

