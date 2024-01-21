Blessing CEO, a controversial socialite, explains why Instagram ‘baddies’ should not be bothered by the story that actor Kunle Remi and gospel singer Moses Bliss married conservative girls.

The two Nigerian celebrities trended last week after one proposed and the other married his fiancée.

Some netizens were of the opinion that men are no longer going for the baddies but are now marrying women who they have described as conservatives who do not show off their bodies on social media.

Blessing CEO took to her social media page to assure ladies that they shouldn’t let such a narrative bug them down.

According to her, a lot isn’t known about the ladies that the two celebrities got married to, since all they had seen were just photos of their engagement and all, and such a narrative is wrong as nobody knows much about their past.

Blessing CEO added that people go for what they want based on their preference and what matches their personality, and not because they are ‘baddies’ and the other isn’t.

To further make her point, she pointed out how Israel DMW didn’t marry an Instagram baddie, but his relationship hasn’t been a smooth one.

Watch the video below: