Big Brother Naija “Level Up” winner Phyna explains why she would welcome the opportunity to be identified as a man.

In an interview with Cool FM hosted by Tacha, the reality star, who has recently made headlines for declining a man’s offer of N5 million, explained why she wants to be treated like a man.

Phyna pointed out that society continuously denigrates women. She can be identified as a man even though she is physically a woman because she confronts those who wrong her.

Phyna brought up the incident involving herself and Afrobeats star, Davido, in which he claimed that he didn’t know her.

She said she doesn’t need to “kiss ass” for something she doesn’t like, in defiance of all the advice she had received urging her to introduce herself to Davido.

See netizens reactions below:

emeka_ stated: “Phyna wan become Phyno…🚶🏾”

_laura_baby_ wrote: “Osim “David” like say na her classmate😂🤦‍♀️”

itskunlereal penned: “This Davido matter really pain the girl… who’s Phyna to think everyone must know her 🤡”

judyburne_ said: “Na why Davido say him nor know you , always trending for the wrong reasons”

