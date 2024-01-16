Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ winner Josephine Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna describes N5 million naira as a little amount of money as she revealed that she the equivalent in her dollar account which is untouched.

It would be recalled that Phyna, made headlines when she bragged about rejecting a man one night stand offer for N5 million on her podcast, “Spill With Phyna.”

The reality star, expressed her shocked and asked the man to send his account number instead so she could transfer the N5 million to him, stirring reactions on social media.

In a recent interview on Cool FM, with colleague, Tacha, Phyna wondered why Nigerians considers N5 million a big deal.

She revealed that she has more than $5k in her dollar account which is untouched, saying that in this generation, she doesn’t have to step outside of her comfort zone to earn that much.

