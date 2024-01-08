Controversial Nigerian socialite, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu popularly known as Pretty Mike has broken silence on speculations that he is a ritualist.

Pretty Mike, while appearing as a guest on Doyin’s corner podcast said that contrary to popular belief, he is not a ritualist and does not belong to any secret occult that instructs him to perform rituals.

He said the reason he uses women is because it’s the life he lives as a male public figure in entertainment business and he likes to do things with them.

Pretty Mike added that he uses women for most of his acts not because he sees them as being inferior to men, but it is just a coincidence that they are often the ones befitting for the roles.

In his words:

“Even the thought of answering that question makes me laugh because I keep asking myself ‘What’s the definition of a ritualist?’ Do these things exist or is it something we just watch off of African Magic or Nollywood.

“But if its is based on those things we are seeing on TV and somebody uses somebody’s mother, then ‘No’. There is nothing to renew, the only thing I want to renew is my strength in Christ.”

Watch him speak below: