Content creator, Anointed King has made a strong allegation against Rita Edochie amidst the Yul Edochie, May Edochie, and Judy Austin marital saga.

Taking to his Facebook page, the writer alleged that Rita’s public backing of May might not be genuine.

According to him, she’s putting on a show for social media and not actually trying to help Yul and May fix their marriage.

He even wonders if she’s secretly enjoying the mess.

Anointed King threw out the idea that Rita Edochie might be jealous of May. He thinks because they both married into the family, Rita might want to see May’s marriage fail.

In his words;

“This woman Rita Edochie may not actually like May Edochie. Forget all the darling darling daughter on social media.

None of her posts suggests that she has tried to help Yul and May to work things out as a big sister. I believe Yul and May’s marital crises didn’t start in the public, it must have first been within the family, none of Rita Edochie’s posts suggest ever trying peace. All she does is instigating hatrred on one party and every reasonable person knows that will sparkle more heat.

I am not surprised, both Rita and May came into the family to marry and one maybe jealous of one and help her destroy her own marriage if the other one doesn’t use sense. Is it not Africa again where jealousy and envy is the order of the day?

She may probably not even like May but chose to pretend to be on her side to make her heat more tedious. Anything is possible in Africa but we are full of emotions, no logical reasoning, same reason a bad political product will be sold to us in the name of tribe and religion and we will buy it. We don’t think, that’s why we have the largest number of poor people in the world.

I can be your greatest enemy and still pretend to be on your side. That’s life. We know how to pretend in Africa.

May God’s will be done in the lives of Yul, May and judy cos as it is now only them themselves and God knows the truth, every other person is dwelling on emotions.”

