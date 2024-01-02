Popular Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer has shared three important lessons she learnt from last year.

The wife of businessman Olakunle Churchill stated this on her Instagram page that she has learnt to accept situations as they are, to leave people where they are, and that not every action requires a reaction.

The movie star wrote: “I’ve learnt 3 lessons last year:

“To leave people where they at.

Accept situations for what they are.

Not every action needs a reactions.”

Many of her followers praised her in the comment section, urging her to make lesson 3 her top goal this year.

See reactions below:

janebilly_ wrote: “The third one boo, stop trying to proof gistlover wrong all the time, it’s not worth it”

peniharuna said: “Peace of mind should be the priority.”

hotannangchic penned: “The third is very important my darling please stick to it 😍🙌❤️”

bolaokenla wrote: “You are too beautiful to go through pain. A dog cannot give birth to lion. They would always be what they want to be. Raise your head up let god give u directions. I love ❤️ and happy new year with great opportunities.”