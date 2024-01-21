Afrobeats superstar Davido’s logistics manager, Israel Afeare, popularly known as Isreal DMW, has disclosed the details of his journey to the United Kingdom (UK) on his social media page as he travels in economy class.

Israel DMW shared a series of photos on his Instagram page, he shared photos of himself and his belongings at the airport heading to the United Kingdom minutes after he posted a photo of himself calmly seated in his seat.

Discussing his seat on the airplane, Davido’s personal aide revealed he flew in economy class, claiming that both economy and business class have one common thing, which is the seat.

He wrote: “Economy class 3m, business class 8m? Seat na seat oh.”

See his post below:

Recall that few months ago Israel DMW made headlines as he announced the end of his marriage with with Sheila Courage.