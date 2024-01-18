Erica Nlewedim, a popular reality star, drops dating hints while watching a football match between Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire with a mystery man.

The brand influencer took to Twitter to hint at a relationship with an undisclosed man.

Erica expressed surprise that she’s watching Nigeria’s football match and actually enjoying it.

She concluded that it’s what a man can do to one when one has a guy in their life.

Taking to her Twitter page, she wrote:

“I can’t believe I’m watching football and actually enjoying it😂🤦🏽‍♀️ see what man can do”

Read some reactions:

@TheRedDyamond wrote: “Haaaaa, Star Girl has a man😂”

@_RebelCB wrote: “This girl Nawa o, you have a boyfriend hehe”

@SimplyIvy29 said: “She said “see what man can do” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I’m happy for you baby. 🥺”

@mandybe55 said: “This girl doesn’t want the singles to breathe 😭😔”

See Post: