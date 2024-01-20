Popular Nollywood actress, Destiny Amaka, has said that s3x toys should be considered an assistant to men in the bedroom.

Destiny Amaka, made the known during an interview with PUNCH, where she stated that men should not be threatened by s3x toys, it should rather complement their performance in the bedroom.

She said:

“Sex toys and men should never be in competition. Rather, it should be a partnership. The toys should be an assistant to the men in the bedroom.”

The delectable screen diva stated that she can not share her man with other ladies, except he was fine with her doing the same.

“I can never respect such a man, unless he is also cool with me actively dating other people.”