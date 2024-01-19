Nigerian gospel singer, Moses Bliss has sent a wave of joy through the music community and his devoted fans as he announces that he is now engaged.

Taking to social media, Bliss shared photos, featuring his fiancee’s hand gracefully showcasing a dazzling ring.

Accompanying the photos was a simple yet powerful message of Moses Bliss, announcing that he is engaged.

The gospel minister expressed his faith in God’s timing as he announces to his fans that his girlfriend said yes.

“The Lord makes all things beautiful in HIS time. She said YES❤️.”

His family, friends, and fans has taken to the comment section of the post to congratulate to him.

See his post below;

