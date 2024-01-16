BBNaija couple, Sheggz and Bella Okagbue has allegedly broke up weeks ago.

A source revealed this to Popular Twitter blogger, Assistant Ebuka.

According to the source, they broke up due to pressure from Bella for marriage and arguments with Sheggz’s family.

Bella allegedly pretends things are okay to avoid backlash.

The insider also alleged that Sheggz has been seen with another woman, while Bella Okagbue is unhappy and uninterested in life.

The message reads;

“Hello, hope I find you well. I have some news that might be of interest to you. I have a mutual friend with Sheggz’s friend and she is the one who informed me of this news.

Sheggz and Bella broke up a few weeks

back, however due to the circumstances surrounding their relationship Bella’s family kindly requested Sheggz to act along and pretend as though things are still normal. Bella does not want the backlash from fans/fdes/the friends she shunned away because of her relationship with Sheggz. She is pretending as if things are ok.

The main issue was the pregnancy, which she eventually aborted as Sheggz told her he wasn’t ready to marry her. he wasn’t ready to marry her. You will also notice they had done a christmas shot but only posted recently,

the reason why they did not post was also due to the fact that they were arguing so much during the period from christmas to just after

new years.

Sheggz had also been going out with his friends from the UK including and a lady

called Cynthia. He would come back from the club when the sun was up, he did this almost everyday. You will notice that during this time period none of them were posting much on socials.

They tried to work it out a bit just after new years but it seems like the problems are too many. Sheggz’s sister Tomi is not on talking terms with him because she has told her countless times that Bella is Rude and nasty. She also stopped liking Bellas and Sheggz pics on instagram.

Similarly Ugegbe stopped liking Sheggz’s pics on instagram, the two families are not on positive talking terms. I was also informed that Chris, Bella’s brother has always maintained that he will never accept Sheggz.

Something happened and Ugegbe used to intermediate but there was a fallout between Chris and Ugegbe who were very close by the way. This was because Ugegbe was trying too defend Bella about Sheggz and Chris had had enough of it.

Long short of it, Chris and Ugegbe do not

talk anymore and they also unfollowed each other on instagram. Sheggz recently went to London, last week Thursday abruptly to just

get away from her for a bit. He has been low key about it because we was requested not to show too much because people will ask and put two and two together that he did not go

with Bella. If you also check Bella’s recent Q n A on instagram, you can infer that there is real trouble. She also mentions that they have gone extra private and will not show much of their

relationship.

Sheggz’s family and friends have stated that Bella is extremely rude, nasty and just wants to force a baby on Sheggz so they do not like her at all.

Sheggz genuinely liked her but he feels she is putting too much pressure on him for marriage which he is not P ready for. There is a blogger that posted on instagram that the two have broken up, I believe one of Sheggz’s friends carried this news but it was has been trying to put up a brave face but she is heartbroken and will do anything to have him back.

On the Q n A session she also mentioned how lately she has been uninterested in everything, this is due to the breakup. She is also not

eating and is losing weight.”

See below;

