Popular Nigerian singer, Simi has revealed in a new interview with media personality Taymesan on his ‘Tea With Tay’ podcast about the most difficult part of staying married, especially for as long as she has been.

Simi, who is married to a popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold first spoke about their relationship and why she loves him so much.

First speaking about their relationship and why she loves him so much, Simi said:

“Both of us were together one year before we even blew; at least half a year. Before we got signed. Because we got signed the same year I think – he got signed to YBNL and I got signed to X3M. So we already had a foundation and history, and nice friendship that had nothing to do with fame and had nothing to do with like outside people. So when our breaks came, we talked about it, and I’m a lover girl. I’m very PDA – at least I used to be, and he’s more quiet and private and we had our nice little balance. But when we blew, he was like it’d be probably better if we were more private with our relationship. I struggled with that a little because that wasn’t the norm for me, which is one of my favorite things about him. Great communication. And being on the same page. And really really liking each other. And we’re friends. We’re really really good friends, friends that actually gossip. His mind is so big and he’s so teachable as well. Like, he’s just always ready to learn and be better, and he makes me a better person as well. We’re actually married five years this month.”

Talking about the hardest part about the relationship, Simi said:

” I think one of the hardest things sometimes, for long term relationships, is continuing to be on the same page. Because people grow up and sometimes people grow out of each other. And it’s not malicious, it’s just life. So doing the work to stay on the same page is very underrated but it’s necessary.”