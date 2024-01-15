Nigerian music sensation, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has revealed her choice of outfit if ever invited to dinner by former American President, Barack Obama.

During a chitchat with NotjustOk, Tems, expressed her preference for simplicity if she ever gets the opportunity to dine with Barack Obama.

The ‘Me & U’ hitmaker made the disclosure while responding to questions about herself and her personal preferences during the interview.

She stated that she wouldn’t think twice about putting on a casual outfit, hinting at the possibility of wearing jeans for such an occasion.

In her words:

“If Barack Obama invited me for dinner, I think I would wear jeans. I want it to be a nice chill vibe. He’s already been a president. Why do we have to make things so formal?.”