Afrobeats superstar, Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu, sends the internet agog as she has recently slammed him with a cease and desist letter.

The letter, circulating on social media detailed incidents of online bullying and harassment by her baby daddy, Davido.

This is coming just a day after Nigerian music sensation, Tiwa Savage had slammed the Grammy nominated music star with a threat to Life letter.

In the letter shared on social media, it reveals that Davido has been consistently bullying, harasing and threatening the life of Sophia Momodu, as well as her close friends and associates.

The letter also details the fact that Davido has made many derogatory remarks and publications against Sophia Momodu on social media which seemingly goes against the principle of decency and respect.

The report also slammed Davido for his gross disregard for rules and authority revealing that he is currently being investigated by the police.

See the letter below: