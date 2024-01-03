Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ winner, Mercy Eke is over the moon as she bags a multi-million naira brand ambassadorial deal with DJIN Homes and Security Ltd.

Mercy Eke took to her Instagram page where she noted that she started 2024 on a high note, she expressed her excitement on working with an amazing brand and wished her beautiful fans a happy new year.

She wrote: “Starting 2024 on a high note as a brand ambassador for @djinhomesandsecurity 🥳🥳🍾

“Super excited to begin the year working with a brand that doesn’t negotiate when it comes to quality products. We have been on this for a while because I needed to confirm QUALITY!

“Head over to @djinhomesandsecurity, they specialize in providing the best Smart Home solutions and are top experts in Smart Locks, Hotel Lock Systems, ELVs and Home Automation.

“Happy new year my beautiful people 🎆🎊#MercyEkeXDjinHomes.”

See her post below: