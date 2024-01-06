Davido’s logistic manager, Isreal DMW has issued a stern warning to prospective suitors from making a move on his estranged wife, Sheila Courage.

It would be recalled that in the last quarter of the year 2023, Isreal DMW and his wife, had a chaotic fallout on social media as both parties wash there dirty linen in public.

However, in a recent Instagram post, the logistics manager for Afrobeats superstar, Davido, insisted that he does not plan to move on from his broken marriage any time soon.

Isreal urged men to avoid his ex-wife, Sheila while warning against the dangers of having an affair with married women, particularly the ones from his hometown.

He wrote;

“Dearest Men. Stay away from Sheila. Stay away from a legally married women, especially the ones from Edo State. Dnt get urself into trouble because of just 5 minutes pleasure. Pitty ur loved ones atleast, if you’re not pittying urself. People shouldn’t always believe they are smart. People shouldn’t always believe they would always eat their cakes and still have it back. Move on what ? FUCK SHIIT. Thanks.”