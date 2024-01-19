Sensational Nigerian singer,Tems and her manager, Muyiwa Awoniyi, had a war of words online with famous American producer, ATL Jacob has they call him out for being a liar.

The ‘Me and U’ crooner who recently disclosed how she was bullied for her silence while growing up shocked many online with her outburst.

According to Tems, the producer lied that she didn’t want to clear her original song, ‘Higher’, which led to her Grammy winning song with American superstar singer, Future, ‘Wait for you’.

Tems further claimed that ATL Jacob also lied Drake was the one who called her to clear the song and then added at the Grammy Awards that Tems didn’t need to send him a word of appreciation for their win.

Her manager, Muyiwa Awoniyi also corroborate Tems’s words as he asked people around the producer to check his head as he might be a habitual liar.

ATL Jacob in his defense requested that they provide evidence to when he talked ill about her for a wire check and Tems promised send him one million if he stops lying against her.

ATL Jacob the producer for her Grammy winning song which featured American artists, Drake and Future.

