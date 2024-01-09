Pharm Chi, the wife of BBNaija All-stars housemate, Frodd has penned a sweet note to her.

Taking to her Instagram story, the entrepreneur revealed that she’s deeply thankful for her husband’s presence in her life.

The proud wife and mother appreciated Frodd as she highlights how he brings joy to her everyday life.

According to her, he makes her smile, laugh, and happy.

She wrote;

“I’m so thankful for you. Thank you for coming into my life. For making me smile. For making me laugh. For making me happy. I’m thankful

that the universe sent you and I’m thankful that you found me. @callme frodd”

See below;

