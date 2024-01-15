Popular influencer, Bobrisky has caused an uproar online as he shows off his newly acquired body in a trending video.
The Lagos socialite had recently gone under the knife following which she revealed that she has a bosom enhancement procedure.
A recent video which has now stirred further reactions shows Bobrisky in a his curvaceous body walking towards a car.
Bobrisky cat walked to ensure that all his shapes showed as it should.
He captioned the video:
“Walk it girl D a** is bouncing”.
In reaction, sarumi_tee wrote “This their yansh always have some kinda shape.
”heraginny commented: “If class was a person…. likeeeee vo!!!!”
bobriskydaughter2222 remarked: “Noooooooo leave this classy and enjoyment like for my mama!!! What!!! “it no African woman comes close right now!”
dorotheacaroline9 wrote “Tangu upate tako na maziwa watesi wanakoma”
big _niniola9090 stated“The car fit you o”toluwestern wrote “I give u 10 year to this time ….u go sober”.
preciousken atelier wrote “Walk it mummy of lagos”mankaybee wrote “What i like about this world is if you don’t die one day you’ll get old… I can’t wait to see your oldness”.
Watch video below:
Discussion about this post