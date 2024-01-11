Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju, better known as Bobrisky, has slammed his haters online, a few days after undergoing breasts enhancement surgery.

It would be recalled that the self-proclaimed ‘Mummy of Lagos’ recently go under the knife to increase his boobs, stirring wide range of reactions.

Bobrisky, in a now deleted post, fired back at trolls for lamenting over a decision he took while in his right mind, claiming he will continue to be who he wants without fear if anybody because there is no one bold enough to stop him.

The popular Lagos socielite made a quiet shocking revelation about his private part, stating they have done a feminine part on her body.

Bobrisky, in another post advised Lagos big girls on how to hold onto a billionaire man. He told them to enhance their body parts to suit the desires of their man friend.

In his words:

“Na breast I do I no kill anyone. Una don cry tire for comment section. Una never see anything. Una go cry shege in d comment section this year. I will continue to be who I want to be and then never born that person to stop me.

Many of you girls need better lecture from me all the time. D moment you are a public figure and you are also dating a billionaire not all this broke boys. You are meant to touch your body once a year. Look hot and sexy for this men. If noticed he’s going after big boobs go and increase ur own too a bit, if you notice he’s going for big booty go and slim your waist and increase your hips and bum.”