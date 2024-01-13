Popular BBNaija star, Chukwuemeka Frodd Okoye, better known as Frodd has allegedly spent more than $150,000 on a tiger-themed custom-made diamond wristwatch.

The reality TV star proudly displayed his hand and the well-made, custom wristwatch he bought in a video that went viral on social media.

Alongside him is Mercy Eke, another reality TV celebrity, who was overheard making assumptions about the watch’s cost.

She asked Frodd what was inside, and he pointed out that it was a tiger, all the while explaining that it was a watch that was made to order.

She went on to compliment him, saying that it’s impressive and ought to be worth about $150,000.

See some reactions below:

ezegodwin831: “oga u be mumu wetin dis nonsense mean.”

Kutsy: “Lol.. he literally added ice to his old cartier he’s been wearin everyday. That particular ice is less than $8k without the ice for a used one.”

salt: “hope mercy is not forking frood.”

user84609919065615: “I will never be poor in this life.”

IG Moore: “I will never be poor.”

Queen! “Eleribu..$150k😂😂…how much come be Audemars.”

WATCH VIDEO: