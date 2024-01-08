Davido, the celebrated artist, and his wife, Chioma, leave fans in awe as they share loving moments from their vacation in St Kitts & Nevis.

The two have made the most of their Christmas break, taking time away from their hectic lives to decompress in a pleasant vacation.

A video that was shared by Davido shows him and his wife having a hearty conversation with his wife as they shared a private joke.

The joke had been a particularly humorous one as Davido laughed heartily and rested his head on Chioma’s chest.

Netizens have gushed over their beautiful union as they pray for an undying love for the both of them.

See reactions below:

mina_atambi remarked: “Their laughter is making me laugh!😂😂😂🤣🤣😂😂😂 You can feel the pure joy😍😍😍😍”

chris__pills_ prayed: “This is how I want to genuinely love my woman. 🙂 I don’t care about the fa!led marriages out there. Mine will definitely work. 🙏🥂”

tochukwujoyce penned: “See organic love …pure chemistry…..Ionic love ……not metallic..🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌”

paulineuniquee30 said: “I swear I love them together. I pray he doesn’t disappoint again oo.”

clara_edet observed: “This guy too like bre.ast chioma block abeg😂”

Watch video below …