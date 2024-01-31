An inexperienced make up artist stirs mixed reactions as she tries to recreate Tiwa Savage’s look
She posted the video and solicited feedback on it on her Tiktok page, @nyx_artistry_aura.
The talented special effects makeup artist acknowledged that it was her first attempt at recreating a person’s face using makeup.
She tried it, and since then, many internet users have complimented and criticised her.
@omorhair wrote: “keep going babe just show my husband now he said this person resemble tiwa savage”
@elohorsandra976 said: “you got the tiwa but you need to work more on the savage”
@favour love 💕 wrote: “you did great my love more achievements ahead ❤️💓”
@his girlfriend 🥰🍷 said: “Low budget tiwa savage 😂😂😂”
@Zelle~✨❤️ begged: “No try this thing again Abeg 🙏🏻”
@faitheugene20000 commented: “Dis one na aba tiwa savage 😂”
@nyx_artistry_aura
Day 1 of turning myself into a nigerian celebrity. lol my first time trying this type of makeup how’d i do? #creativemakeup #makeup #celebrity #tiwasavage #fyp
