An inexperienced make up artist stirs mixed reactions as she tries to recreate Tiwa Savage’s look

She posted the video and solicited feedback on it on her Tiktok page, @nyx_artistry_aura.

The talented special effects makeup artist acknowledged that it was her first attempt at recreating a person’s face using makeup.

She tried it, and since then, many internet users have complimented and criticised her.

@omorhair wrote: “keep going babe just show my husband now he said this person resemble tiwa savage”

@elohorsandra976 said: “you got the tiwa but you need to work more on the savage”

@favour love 💕 wrote: “you did great my love more achievements ahead ❤️💓”

@his girlfriend 🥰🍷 said: “Low budget tiwa savage 😂😂😂”

@Zelle~✨❤️ begged: “No try this thing again Abeg 🙏🏻”

@faitheugene20000 commented: “Dis one na aba tiwa savage 😂”

