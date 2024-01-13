Popular human rights activist, VeryDarkman has alleged that Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh is the face behind the controversial Nigerian blog Gistlover and he can say it anywhere.

It would be recalled that the two public figures, Tonto Dikeh and VeryDarkman have been going at each other on social media, with the former, dragging VeryDarkman to the police for cyberbullying.

After regaining his freedom, he has continued dragging the thespian, and has now claimed that Tonto Dikeh is the one behind Gistlover.

According to him, his police photo was first shared by the faceless blog before it was she shared on her account.

He further claimed that the actress has been selling fake bleaching cream to Nigerians, saying that the cream does not have NAFDAC registration number.

