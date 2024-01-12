Popular Nigerian human rights activist, VeryDarkman drags Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh and Phyna for advertising products without NAFDAC number, as he advises people not to patronize them.

It would be recalled that the controversial Tiktoker was recently dragged to the police by Tonto, but was released after questioning.

VeryDarkMan appears not to be letting go as he drags the actress for advertising products which do not have NAFDAC number.

He claimed that it as nothing to do with their ongoing beef, stressing the love and care he has for the masses.

He revealed how reality star, Phyna has once advertised a product which had no NAFDAC number, and warned her to sort that out, noting that they’d definitely learn at his hands.

Watch him speak below: