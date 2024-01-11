Popular activist, Verydarkman has gone online to allege that the famous nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh is supposedly after his life after he got out of police custody.

It would be recalled that Verydarkman was recently inviited to the police station over his online dragging of Tonto Dikeh and her colleague, Iyabo Ojo because of their position on the Mohbad case.

After he got out, Tonto Dikeh had revealed how Verydarkman denied all the allegations that he had made on his Instagram page, even to the point of denying that he doesn’t know that the actress has a son.

Following this episode, Verydarkman has come online to claim that the actress is after his life and he is scared.

He urged the public to hold Tonto Dikeh responsible if anything should happen to him.

