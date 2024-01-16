Nigerian actor, Uche Maduagwu has excitedly revealed that he received a whooping N900K from Tonto Dikeh.

He took to his Instagram page to make the disclosure as he revealed that the actress promised him a plot of land in addition.

According to the controversial actor, he woke up to see that the actress had credited him with N900K as New Year gift.

Not stopping there, she promised to gift him a plot of land in Abuja.

He wrote;

“OMG, TONTO DIKEH JUST PROMISED TO GIVE ME ANOTHER PLOT OF LAND IN ABUJA, SHE ALSO SENT ME N900K AS NEW YEAR GIFT. WHAT EXACTLY HAVE I DONE TO DESERVE ALL THIS KINDNESS FROM THIS LEGEND?

is this a Dream? Abeg make you Na help me Thank @tontolet she just gave me 900K as New Year #GIFT and also promised me another PLOT of LAND in Abuja, making it 2 Plots of Land Wey she Don give me, even the #Governor of my State, #Anambra has not done this for me, I have been Crying all day because this KINDNESS is too much, Mama King, God will continue to BLESS you, you have helped so many Families Financially all over Naija, both with #Scholarship and Employment opportunities. Abeg make you Na help me Thank her”

Tonto Dikeh, in reaction said: “My darling, you deserve everything good”

