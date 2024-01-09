Grammy-nominated Afrobeats superstar, Davido, has continued to enjoy his vacation as he shared loved-up photos with his wife, Chioma amidst accusations from Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, Teebillz.

It would be recalled that the renowned talent manager, Teebillz has been dragging the ‘Feel’ crooner on social media for allegedly abandoning his daughter, Imade, bullying and threatening his baby mama, Tiwa Savage.

Amidst his rants, Davido seems to be unbothered as he continues to show how much of a good time he’s having during his vacation.

The singer shared beautiful sunset photos of himself and his wife Chioma kissing, a single shot of her alone, and another of himself sipping at his drink.

otticialaustinemarvin commented: ” did you notice something in this whole write up. He didn’t not mention Davido’s name, the first name he wrote was David Adelek which is not the correct spelling of he’s name and the second name that he wrote is David Adele. We all know that Davido is more easy to spell, assuming he can’t spell he’s name correctly. But we know he’s sacred of law suits. Oga nor get mind to write name completely.”

badmus2075 commented: “TeeBillz better rest ….”

dobi9024 wrote: “I AM HAPPY PEOPLE ARE FINALLY STANDING UP TO CALL DAVIDO OUT. AS FOR ME, I NO DEY SUPPORT BAD THING HOHAA!”

kanimodoofficial said: “Just make sure plenty women don’t born for you. .avoid it because they will never allow you to enjoy your relationship.”

nyinyechiO said: “If I will drink your tears was a person”