Nollywood actress, Yul Edochie has shared deep message as he speaks on blocking his colleagues.

Taking to his Instagram page, the movie star stated that it’s okay to block his friends and colleagues on social media if they mess with your mood.

According to him, being friends in real life doesn’t mean you have to be online friends too.

Yul Edochie added that if any post or messages from his colleagues affect him negatively, he will block them and he doesn’t care if they block him back.

In his words:

“Blocking dey sweet oo.

We can be friends in real life, doesn’t mean we must be friends on social media.

Once your posts no dey align with my spirit, I block you immediately.

Block me too, don’t waste time.

And the sweet thing about blocking, once you block someone you won’t remember that person exists anymore.

I love it.

Block someone today.

Thank me later”.

Another actress, Uche Ogbodo, agreed and says she likes blocking people too.

“I love it too! We can be best friends real life but we no follow each other online. That one dey too”. She wrote.

