A bride describes her experience having a traditional wedding sewn for her as she shows the prototype and the replica that the tailor created for her.

In the video, the bride disclosed that she had shown her tailor a sample in order to have a similar dress made a few nights prior to her wedding.

But the day of the wedding, the tailor had somewhat mismade a dress that resembled the prototype that she had seen.

The bride was not happy with this and had to get in touch with another designer in order to receive an amazing duplicate of the original within a day.

In reaction, anosike_emmanuel_c said: “If you are going to learn how to sew make sure you are learning with pattern e get Why. Some Tailors that cut direct on material are not getting the New designs now.”

ama_gwen remarked: “Understanding your body is very important .”

jibiks_homes stated: “The designer did her best 😂😂”

diary_of_aukgirl commented: “Ibadan tailors at work again”

infinity_comedy1 wrote: “Don’t blame the tailor 😂😂😂😂”

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2HZuZ9Nhjq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==