A new bride creates a stir with her physical appearance on her wedding day, in contrast to her husband, who appeared to be having the happiest day of his life.

A viral video on social media showed a couple on the way home after their holy wedding and other festivities.

In the video, the husband of the new bride could be seen taking a video of himself with his wife who sat at a distance away from him.

The highlight of the video was the sad look on her face, feeling unresponsive to her man who seemed ecstatic to be by her side.

The video has since stirred speculations from social media users who speculated the marriage to be arranged.

Read reactions below;

defitilaoluwatobi said: “It’s obvious that she is not happy but her family said she has no choice.”

ademolaadebayo_ opined: “It’s well! …is like her parents forced her to marry him.”

b_uniqu.e reacted: “They look happy nah 🌚 it’s the thought that matters please 👏😂.”

khermisho wrote: “Before some of yall here say something nasty remember u are single and don’t even have someone that tells u they love u😏.”

bonbestart_interiors said: “Why na only the man day happy and the bride is angry and thinking about her life with their both VERY DARK FACES?😂😂😂.”

eddiewes.t penned: “If this man sleep surely she go piiioooson this man .. just look at her . She just da vex.”

Watch the video below …