Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels recently shared a funny conversation she had with her husband, Ned Nwoko.

Taking to her Instagram page, the thespian revealed that her husband posed a hypothetical scenario, wondering if she would have married him if he had been a mechanic Instead of his current profession.

Instead of giving a straightforward answer, Regina Daniels turned the question back on Ned Nwoko.

The proud mother of two asked jokingly where she would meet him if he were a mechanic, implying that their paths wouldn’t have crossed in the same way they did with his current job.

In her words;

“Small Gist everyone: So my husband asked me one of the most asked questions he sees about our union. He said “G, would you have actually married me if I was a mechanic ? I laughed😂. I really didn’t know the response I was to give 😂 but my reply was “ where would you see me ? When I come to fix car ? 😂😂🧐

Dim idiegwu 🤣”

See below;

