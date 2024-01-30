Nigerian influencer, Enioluwa has showered veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw with praises.

Sharing beautiful photos of himself and the thespian, the content creator described her as a “THE LEGEND”.

He acknowledged her 31 years of success and her ability to stay relevant throughout her career.

Enioluwa expressed gratitude for knowing Kate Henshaw.

He declared his adoration for her and promises to be a fan “forever.”

In his words;

“Please can we give THE LEGEND that she is her FLOWERS. I love you, Aunty Kate. We all love you.

31Years in the game. Constantly Relevant.

You don’t have to answer any of us when we call, but you do not just once but over and over again. I’m grateful to know you, and I adore you forever!

THE LEGEND. @k8henshaw

Thank You. Thank You.💐❤️”

See below;

