Nollyood actress, Regina Daniels has penned a sweet note to her colleague, Ekene Umenwa.

Recall that the duo recently released a movie, “Confused Preachers”.

Taking to her Instagram page, Regina Daniels described Ekene Umenwa as her “dearest sister”

She acknowledges the newlywed’s ability to bring joy and optimism to the set of “Confused Preachers.”

The Billionaire’s wife praised her professional dedication and excellent performance in the movie.

She wrote;

“My dearest sis @ekene_umenwa ….thank you for being so amazing 🥹🤩…. You lit everywhere with so much laughter and positivity and brought your A-game in CONFUSED PREACHERS. I appreciate your support, love and patience.. now ! I can proudly say I love you 1billion times 🤩😍

Our movie CONFUSED PREACHERS is doing so well on Nneamaka Nwoko Tv 💃🤩”

