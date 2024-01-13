Nollywood actress, Faith Ononiwu is celebrating her “18th” birthday with deep gratitude and faith in God.

Taking to her Instagram page, the thespian reflected on the challenges she’s overcome as she expresses her immense thankfulness for God’s presence and guidance throughout her journey.

On her birthday, Faith Ononiwu acknowledged the “dark moments” she faced and emphasized that God was always there for her, offering his shoulder as support.

She wrote:

‘Today is My 18th Birthday 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂 Ada Imo .. AdaOgwa… Daughter of Zion .. Nwa Deaconess… All I have to say is thank you Lord .. He saw me through Many dark Moments .. When I had nobody to hold… He gave me his shoulder… Who am I without you GOD.. my Ocean divider.. My way maker.. My best friend .. My Companion… You have never leave me nor forsake me .. Thank you for Helping the poor , simple,, local ( as they call me ) daughter of yours.. Continue to bless me in my local self Biko 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 Do that which no man can do for me in 2024… New doors . Unmerited Favour… Divine Health .. in JESUS NAME,, Amen … Am Grateful Daddy .. So Grateful.. . #adaogwa”

See below;

ALSO READ:“When a child think he’s grown enough to Talk to elders you never engage, just act”- Tonto Dikeh says, drags VeryDarkMan to police station